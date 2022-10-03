SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – To close out its General Conference weekend, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ President Russell M. Nelson announced the construction of 18 new LDS temples to be built around the world.

Five of the new temples will be built across the United States in each timezone, while the remaining 13 will be built on foreign soil in Asia, Africa, and South and Central America.

Four of the new temples will be built in Mexico, around the Mexico City area. Nelson said these temples are part of an effort to “build houses of the Lord in selected large metropolitan areas where traveling to an existing temple is a significant challenge.”

The 18 new temples would bring the total amount of LDS temples around the world to nearly 300 – 295 in total. According to the Latter-day Saints website, there are currently 168 operating temples, 68 announced, and 41 currently under construction.

Below is a full list of all 18 new temples and geographical locations:

United States

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Jacksonville, Florida

Lone Mountain, Nevada

Prosper, Texas

Tacoma, Washington

Central America

Cuernavaca, Mexico

Pachuca, Mexico

Toluca, Mexico

Tula, Mexico

Huehuetenango, Guatemala

South America

Chiclayo, Peru

Buenos Aires City Center, Argentina

Londrina, Brazil

Riberão Prêto, Brazil

Africa

Eket, Nigeria

Asia