SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has filed a lawsuit against two insurance companies, claiming it’s those businesses’ responsibility to pay for the settlement of a child sex abuse lawsuit.

The original lawsuit, filed in West Virginia, was brought against the Church back in September 2013 and alleged that Church members facilitated ongoing sexual abuse. It claimed that members of the faith “negligently caused their abuse and resulting physical and emotional harm by failing to report a reasonable suspicion of child sexual abuse as required by West Virginia law.”

The allegations claimed that a teenage Church member committed the abuse between 2007 and 2012.

Specifically, the lawsuit alleged that Church members “[failed] to properly supervise and train clergy, allowing the minor plaintiffs to come into contact with their abuser, [failed] to warn the minor plaintiffs and their parents, and otherwise [failed] to protect the plaintiffs from foreseeable harm.”

The Church settled the original lawsuit in July 2018. Now, the faith is suing insurance companies National Union and ACE, claiming they should cover the costs of the settlement.

“National Union is obligated to pay on behalf of the Church ‘those sums in excess of the Retained Limit that [the Church] becomes legally obligated to pay as damages by reason of liability imposed by law because of Bodily Injury… to which this insurance applies,” the Church states.

The Church alleges that ACE is also obligated to cover these costs under the same policy.

Here is a timeline of communications between the Church and its insurance providers regarding the settlement coverage:

National Union On January 16, 2018, the Church sent a letter to National Union “tendering defense and indemnity,” or asking for financial coverage, of the lawsuit. On February 20, 2018, National Union denied any obligation to defend or indemnify the Church “on the grounds the Retained Limit had not been exhausted.” On March 5, 2018, the Church told National Union they had reached a tentative settlement in an amount that exceeded the retained limit. On March 7, 2018, National Union reiterated its denial of coverage.

ACE On November 9, 2017, the Church tendered defense and indemnity of the lawsuit. On November 17, 2017, ACE denied any obligation to defend or indemnify the Church “primarily on the grounds the Church must satisfy a separate Self-Insured Retention ‘per-occurence.'” ACE said that the lawsuit alleged multiple occurrences under their policies. Furthermore, ACE stated that even if the lawsuit alleged a single occurrence, “the Church is still obligated to satisfy a separate Self-Insured Retention under each ACE policy in effect during the occurrence,” which reportedly occurred over “several policy periods.”



In both instances of policy coverage, the Church alleges that the insurance providers “did not reasonably investigate the facts to determine whether the retained limit had been satisfied.” Furthermore, the Church alleges that in both cases, the insurance providers “breached the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing.”

To date, neither National Union nor ACE has paid any amount to or on behalf of the Church in defense or indemnity of the lawsuit.