A collection of “The Joseph Smith Papers” (Image courtesy of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — After two decades of work, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has published the 27th and final volume of “The Joseph Smith Papers.”

The collection includes the surviving papers of the Church’s founder, including 1,306 journal entries, 643 letters, and more — such as the Church’s foundational documents. The final volume covers the last six weeks of Smith’s life up through the events leading to his death in Carthage, Illinois.

The project to collect documents either written to, published by, or under the direction of Smith began in June 2001. According to the Church, “The Joseph Smith Papers” are not meant to be a documentary history but instead a “papers” project. The Church said the project was published according to “accepted documentary editing standards” and was endorsed by the National Archives after meeting strict criteria for documentary editing.

The project as a whole was conducted with the principle idea of “historical transparency,” in hopes of giving scholars a definitive and reliable resource.

“The Church didn’t want to hide anything about Joseph Smith,” said History Pulitzer Prize winner Laurel Thatcher Ulrich. “They felt confident that if the actual records, the primary sources, were available, response scholars would consult them.”

Gail Miller and her late husband, Larry, helped support the project throughout its 22-year lifespan. The Church said the Millers’ support allowed them to hire a large team of historians and professional editors.

Each volume contains a collection of documents related to Joseph Smith, putting his life into chronological order without the use of narration.

The final volume was officially published on June 27, 2023, 179 years after the day of Smith’s death.

Along with printed volumes, the entire collection can be viewed for free on the Joseph Smith Papers Project website.