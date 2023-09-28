SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — President Russell M. Nelson of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said he won’t be attending the upcoming General Conference held in the conference center at Temple Square.

On X, the social media platform known as Twitter, Nelson announced he would be “watching general conference through technology,” due to an injury he suffered earlier this month.

“Three weeks ago, I fell and injured the muscles in my lower back,” said Nelson. “This episode has reminded me of the reality that things sometimes change quickly in our lives.”

Nelson said he injured his back just two days after his 99th birthday on Sept. 9. Nelson assured followers that his healing is progressing. According to his announcement, Nelson’s physician said there isn’t much data on how a 99-year-old would recover from an injury like the one Nelson suffered. He was prescribed a “slow, careful approach” to healing with the hopes of reaching a full recovery.

Nelson said he isn’t able to sit in a chair for long periods of time, however, he is hoping to be able to record his general conference message and he is looking forward to participating through technology.

The General Conference is a “worldwide gathering” of Church members held twice a year, according to the Church’s website. During the conference, Church leaders share messages and sermons focusing on the Church’s teachings.

“May this general conference be a time of joy and spiritual rejuvenation for you,” said Nelson. “I know that it will be for me!”

In 2017, former Church President Thomas S. Monson made waves for not attending the General Conference in person. The Church stated in May of that year Monson, who was 90 years old at the time, would no longer be attending Church meetings on a regular due to his age and his ongoing battle with health issues.