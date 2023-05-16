SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Russell M. Nelson, took to social media on Tuesday to address rumors about his health.

Nelson begins by acknowledging the rumor stating, “You may have heard a rumor that someone saw me somewhere using a walker or a wheelchair. Well, it’s not a rumor.”

Courtesy of Russell M. Nelson

The Church President confirms that he’s having an issue with his balance saying, “From time to time, I’m having a small challenge with my balance. I guess I shouldn’t be surprised when little issues arise as I near the century mark.”

Born in 1924, Nelson is 98 years old but says his body is working just fine.

“Gratefully, my heart is good, my spirit is strong as are my legs, and my brain still works,” the president said.

After stating he is grateful to serve the Lord and the people of the Church, he makes the point that this issue should be of minor concern.

“Little challenges with balance should be the least of our worries. Onward and upward!” the president said.

Nelson became the 17th president and prophet of the Church on January 14, 2018. Prior to his position in the Church, he became an “internationally renowned” surgeon and medical researcher, receiving his B.A. and M.D. degrees from the University of Utah (1945, 47). He then served his residency in surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston and at the University of Minnesota, where he was awarded his Ph.D. Degree in 1954, the Church stated.

