SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints died on Sunday, Sept. 17, from an unknown illness while serving a mission in the Philippines.

The Church released the following statement on her passing:

We are deeply saddened to share news of the passing of a young missionary serving in the Philippines. Sister Taylor Erin Maw, 20, of Snoqualmie, Washington, passed away Sunday, September 17, in the hospital following an illness that remains undetermined at this time. Sister Maw had been serving as a missionary in the Philippines Angeles Mission since June 2022. We express our love and sincere condolences to Sister Maw’s family, friends and the missionaries she was serving alongside. We pray they will each feel the peace and comfort of the Savior as they mourn her passing and honor her faithful missionary service.