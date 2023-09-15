SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints issued a statement denouncing claims of the Church’s connection to Tim Ballard, calling his activities “morally unacceptable.”

The Church said Tim Ballard, the founder and former CEO of the well-known non-profit Operation Underground Railroad, “betrayed” religious leader President M. Russell Ballard’s friendship (no family relation).

“President [M. Russell] Ballard never authorized his name, or the name of the Church, to be used for Tim’s personal or financial interests,” the statement read.

According to an article written by VICE News, Tim Ballard’s claims of his close relationship with the Church leader were exposed during a previous Davis County Attorney and FBI investigation into OUR. The investigation has since been closed without any charges made against Tim Ballard or the non-profit.

However, the investigation revealed many alleged incidents of Tim Ballard referencing his relationship with President Ballard, according to the article. Claims include President Ballard reportedly giving a spiritual blessing before an OUR raid, which take place as part of the organization’s mission to save trafficked children, with intel provided by a psychic medium. Additionally, Tim Ballard claimed President Ballard was working with him to use the attention drawn from the rescues to gain Church converts.

Tim Ballard also allegedly claimed to report back to President Ballard monthly. The VICE News article suggested Tim Ballard may have used his friendship with President Ballard to legitimize his religious claims.

“Once it became clear Tim Ballard had betrayed their friendship, through the unauthorized use of President Ballard’s name for Tim Ballard’s personal advantage and activity regarded as morally unacceptable, President Ballard withdrew his association,” the statement read.

In the statement, the Church said President Ballard and Tim Ballard formed a friendship years ago over their shared interest in “looking after God’s children,” however, it said President Ballard had not spoken with Tim Ballard in many months.

The Church continued to clarify that it never endorsed or supported OUR or any projects associated with Tim Ballard. It did not expound on Tim Ballard’s allegedly “morally unacceptable” actions.

There has been recent attention on the nonprofit founder as the movie “Sound of Freedom” was released over the summer, detailing a dramatized human trafficking rescue. There is also information suggesting Tim Ballard may attempt to fill Sen. Romney’s seat in the Senate.

Tim Ballard left OUR prior to the release of “Sound of Freedom,” according to VICE News. He is now reportedly starting a new anti-trafficking organization called the SPEAR Fund.

Read the Church’s full statement below: