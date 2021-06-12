Church leaders break ground for Syracuse Temple

SYRACUSE, Utah (ABC4) – Church officials state they have broke ground in Syracuse for the Syracuse Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

According to officials, the sacred structure will be built about 30 miles northwest of Salt Lake City.

As many attended the groundbreaking, several members who reside in the temple district shared their testimonies and expressed appreciation towards the church.

“I am very familiar with these fields where we stand, where we are gathered today. From this temple site, I can see the barn roof of my childhood home,” shares Elder Kevin R. Duncan of the Quorum of the Seventy “Some of you are new to this area, but this is your home too. Whether you are a longtime resident, or a ‘new pioneer,’ this temple will be your temple.”

Church leaders state the three-story structure of nearly 89,000 square feet is being built on a 12-acre site at the intersection of 2500 West and 1025 South in Syracuse.

There are 27 temples in Utah that have been either announced, under construction, under renovation or in operation.

In addition to the temple in Syracuse, temples have been announced or are under construction in Ephraim, Layton, Lindon, Orem, St. George (Red Cliffs), Saratoga Springs, Smithfield, Taylorsville and Tooele (Deseret Peak).