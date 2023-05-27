SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A 20-year-old missionary serving for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Brazil was killed in a tragic bus and semi-truck collision Friday, May 26, according to a press release.

Elder Izaak Orion Card from Anchorage, Alaska died in an accident in a rural area of Brazil near the city of Tibagi on Friday evening.

The Church said four missionaries were on a bus when it was hit by a semi-truck, killing Elder Card. The other three missionaries “did not sustain serious injury and are being cared for by local members of the Church,” the press release said.

“We send our love to Elder Card’s family and friends and the missionaries and members in the Brazil Curitiba Mission,” the church’s spokesperson Sam Penrod said. “We pray that each will find peace and comfort as they mourn this faithful missionary and reflect on his Christlike service.”

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is headquartered in Salt Lake City.