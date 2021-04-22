Church historic sites to begin reopening in May

UTAH (ABC4) – Four of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ historic sites in Utah will reopen in May after being closed for a year.

The First Presidency recently approved the phased reopening of Church historic sites.

Sites will open on the dates listed below based on local conditions, government guidelines, and missionary staffing availability. For site-specific details, visit each location’s web page.

Below is the tenative reopening schedule from The Church:

May 1

California

Illinois

Iowa

Nebraska

Utah

May 28

New York

Missouri

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Utah

Vermont

Wyoming

Church officials say that, at some sites, reservations will be required and visitors are encouraged to register in advance. Groups of more than 20 will not be allowed in 2021.

Visitors will also be required to practice social distancing and wear masks indoors and outdoors where social distancing is not possible.

Most sites will also have reduced operating hours, and some buildings or experiences may be closed.

Sites may need to close again based on local conditions and regulations.

If you are planning to visit any of these sites, you’re encouraged to check the site’s web or Facebook pages frequently for the latest information and guidance.