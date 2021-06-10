Church announces locations of 3 new temples in western U.S.

The spires of the historic Salt Lake Temple are shown here during the 186th Annual General Conference of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on April 2, 2016 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the locations of three new temples to be built in the western United States.

The temples will be located in Smithfield, Utah, Elko, Nevada, and Casper, Wyoming.

Church President Russell M. Nelson originally announced plans for the construction of these temples in April.

According to a news release from the Church, The Smithfield temple will be built on a 13.3-acre site at the intersection of N. 800 West and W. 100 North. The temple will be approximately 81,000 square feet and will be three stories tall.

Courtesy: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Elko temple will be built on a 5.2-acre site near the southeast corner of Ruby View Golf Course. This temple will be a single-story temple of approximately 10,000 square feet.

Courtesy: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Elko temple will be Nevada’s third temple, in addition to the temples in Las Vegas and Reno.

The Casper temple will be built on a 9.5-acre site located at the intersection of N. 800 West and W. 100 North. According to the Church, the temple will be a single-story temple of approximately 10,000 square feet.

Courtesy: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

This will be the second LDS temple in Wyoming, in addition to the Star Valley Wyoming Temple located in Afton, Wyoming.

Curious about what these temples might look like? Well, the Church says design plans and renderings for these temples are still being developed. No groundbreaking dates for the temples have been set.

On Thursday, the Church announced that an iconic part of Temple Square will be torn down later this year as renovations continue.

The North Visitors’ Center on Temple Square will be demolished and replaced with open gardens and space for contemplation by 2023.