Chris Pratt wishes BLM Utah a Happy 25th Anniversary of Grand Staircase-Escalante Monument

KANAB, Utah (ABC4) – The Bureau of Land Management Utah (BLM) celebrated the 25th anniversary of the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument on Saturday with keynote speakers, a new audio series, virtual artwork, and a very special birthday message from “Jurassic World” actor, Chris Pratt.

“It’s one of the coolest dinosaur places in the world,” says Pratt. “Numerous fossils over 75 million years old have been found.”

The “Jurassic World” actor is famously known for playing velociraptor expert Owen Grady in the film series.

We have received many wonderful "happy 25th anniversary" messages for Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument (#GSENM)!



We thought you may recognize someone in this video message. Hint: This person may have had a few adventures with dinosaurs… 🦖 pic.twitter.com/nTgG1VvWD4 — Bureau of Land Management Utah (@BLMUtah) September 18, 2021

The Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument is a unique natural wonder located in southern Utah, perfect for hiking, camping, ATV-riding, and fishing.

The 25th Anniversary celebration welcomed a new audio series exploring the science behind the area, along with a virtual art show and a new webpage dedicated to the natural beauty.

(Courtesy of the Bureau of Land Management Utah)

Officials say the monument area is about the size of Delaware and has natural artifacts dating anywhere from 50 million years old to 275 million years old. It was declared a national monument by President Bill Clinton in 1996 and has been rich in prehistoric paleontology discoveries.

Visitors can check out the anniversary webpage to learn more about the monument and check out the audio series or click here to plan a future trip to the ancient wonder.