‘ChooseToChallenge’: Lt. Gov. Henderson invites Utahans to commit to women’s equity

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson is calling on Utahans to join her in “choosing to challenge” for women’s equity.

This challenge is to mark International Women’s day.

As part of the global initiative celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women, Henderson says she will participate in a town hall hosted by the World Trade Center, the Salt Lake Chamber, and the Women’s Business Center of Utah.

The event will be held on Thursday, March 8, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The public can attend the event by registering for the Zoom link at WBCUtah.org or contact michelle@wbcutah.org with questions.

Utahns are invited to join Lt. Gov. Henderson by using the #ChooseToChallenge hashtag.