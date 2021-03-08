ChooseToChallenge: International Women’s Day 2021

Utah (ABC4) – Monday, March 8, 2021, is International Women’s Day: an annual holiday, always celebrated on March 8th that honors women around the world.

According to the International Women’s Day website, it is a global-wide day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women throughout world history.

Along with celebrating women, the day also gives a call to action in accelerating gender parity.

International Women’s Day is one of the most important days of the year to celebrate women’s achievements, raise awareness about women’s equality, lobby for accelerated gender parity, and fundraise for female-focus charities, the website shares.

Each year, International Women’s Day has a theme. The campaign for 2021 is “Choose to Challenge.”

“A challenged world is an alert world. And from challenge comes change. So let’s all #ChooseToChallenge,” the website states.

The first International Women’s Day occurred in 1911. Purple, green, and white are the day’s colors. Purple signifies justice and dignity. Green symbolizes hope. White represents purity, according to the website.

International Women’s Day is can be honored by everyone. Unlike many celebrations, International Women’s Day is not sanctioned by one government, charity, corporation, academic institution, women’s network, or media hub, shares the website. The purpose of the day is solely to celebrate women and their world-changing achievements.

The Women’s Business Center of Utah and the World Trade Center Utah are teaming up to host a virtual celebration this year. The event will be hosted via Zoom at 11 a.m. Monday, March 8, 2021; registration is required.

Utah’s Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson is calling on Utahans to join her in “choosing to challenge” for women’s equity by joining Monday’s virtual celebration and using the hashtag, #ChooseToChallenge.

The Utah Attorney General’s office took to Twitter Monday saying “Today is #InternationalWomensDay–part of #WomensHistoryMonth–an opportunity to recognize the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.”