WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Utah foodies, get ready because picking up your favorite meal just got that much easier.

A new Chipotle with a drive-thru lane has opened up in West Jordan on Wednesday.

The new shop is located at 3849 W. Campus Dr. West Jordan, UT 84084

The drive-thru lane, also known as “Chipotlane” will allow customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars.

This will be the town’s first Chipotlane and the fifth one with a drive-thru, with the others located in Provo, Cedar City, Riverton and South Jordan. The Riverton location just opened back in February.

The West Jordan location is also hiring and offers competitive benefits for employees.

Customers who sign up for Chipotle Rewards will receive free chips and guacamole after their first purchase as well.

West Jordan store hours: Open every day 10:45 a.m. – 10 p.m.