UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Chipotle fans can rejoice as a brand new location opens in another Utah city this August.

The popular Mexican fast-food chain will be opening its newest location in Saratoga Springs on August 1.

This restaurant will feature a “Chipotlane” which is a drive-thru lane that allows customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars.

This will be the sixth location in Utah with a drive-thru, with the others located in Provo, Cedar City, Riverton, South Jordan and West Jordan.

The first 50 people in line for the grand opening in Saratoga Springs will receive free Chipotle merchandise. Customers who sign up for Chipotle Rewards will receive free chips and guacamole after their first purchase, as well.

The new location is also hiring and offers competitive benefits for employees.

Address: 889 Northwood Redwood Road Suite 200 Saratoga Springs

Hours: Open every day 10:45 a.m. – 10 p.m.