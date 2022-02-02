Chipotle opens new drive-thru location in South Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – America’s beloved Chipotle Mexican Grill is excited to announce their newest Utah location at 3561 West 11400 South in South Jordan.

The new location has a drive-thru feature where customers can pick up digital orders without leaving their cars. via a “Chipotlane.”

The restaurant will operate every day from 10:45 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

This will be the area’s first “Chipotlane” as well as the third in the state of Utah, with the two others housed in Provo and Cedar City.

Guests who sign up for Chipotle rewards will receive free chips and guac at the South Jordan location with their first purchase.

In launching their new location, the restaurant’s managers are looking to finalize their work crew as well.

There are over 25 job opportunities at each Chipotle location with competitive benefits that include a debt-free college degree program, access to mental healthcare for employees and their family members, and the opportunity to earn an extra month’s worth of pay each year.

To further inquire about working at Chipotle’s new location, click here.