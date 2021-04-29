Chipotle offering free burritos to healthcare workers: How to get yours

FILE – This Jan. 12, 2017, file photo shows the sign on a Chipotle restaurant in Pittsburgh. Federal prosecutors say Chipotle Mexican Grill has agreed to pay a record $25 million fine to resolve criminal charges that it served tainted food that sickened more than 1,100 people in the U.S. from 2015 to 2018. The fast food company was charged Tuesday, April 21, 2020 in Los Angeles federal court with two counts of violating the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act by serving adulterated food. The charges stem from outbreaks of norovirus, which causes diarrhea, at some Chipotle restaurants other than this location. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

(ABC4) – Chipotle is giving away 250,000 burritos to healthcare workers and is asking for your help to thank medical professionals in your community.

If you’re a medical professional, you can sign up to receive a free burrito starting at 11 a.m. MT on Thursday, April 29, at giving.chipotle.com/healthcareheroes.

If you aren’t a healthcare worker, but want to share your gratitude with those working on the front line, you can comment a message of appreciation and tag a healthcare hero on Chipotle’s social posts on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

Chipotle is also launching a new egift card program that will support healthcare workers. Starting Wednesday, April 28, the restaurant will match 10% of special egift card purchases and donate the funds to the American Nurses Foundation, the charitable arm of the American Nurses Association. The foundation supports research, education, and scholarships, which improve health, wellness, and patient care.

The last day to purchase the egift card is May 9, 2021. You’ll receive the full value of the egift card. The donation amount will be 10% of sales with a minimum guarantee of $5,000 and a maximum donation of $250,000.