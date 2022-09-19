CENTERVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Mexican restaurant giant Chipotle recently launched its new Garlic Guajillo Steak at locations across the U.S. and Canada.

The official Chipotle Twitter announced on Wednesday, “New Garlic Guajillo Steak is here, for real.”

For a limited time, the new menu addition will also be available in the metaverse, according to a press release.

Garlic Guajillo Steak will consist of “tender cuts of steak seasoned and grilled to lock in the flavors of garlic and guajillo peppers,” Chipotle states.

The company says that the addition introduces “an entirely new flavor profile” to their menu.

Chipotle is also offering a $0 delivery fee offer on all Garlic Guajillo Steak orders placed through the Chipotle app, as well as on their website through September 25.

Utahns can also look forward to the opening of a new Centerville location on Tuesday, featuring the city’s first “Chipotlane,” a drive-up pickup lane that allows customers to pick up digital orders.

Centerville’s new Chipotle will be located at 370 W Parrish Lane, open every day from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The first 50 people in line will receive complimentary Chipotle Goods merchandise. Additionally, guests who sign up for Chipotle Rewards will receive free chips and guacamole after their first purchase.

The new Centerville location is hiring, and there is reportedly an average of 25 jobs per location, with benefits including:

A crew bonus with the opportunity to earn an extra month’s worth of pay each year

A debt-free college degree program, and English as a second language

Access to mental healthcare for employees and their families

For more information, visit Chipotle Careers.