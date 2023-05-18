PLEASANT VIEW, Utah (ABC4) — Chip Cookies, our state’s original delivery franchise for gourmet cookies, has announced the opening of its newest location this week — coming soon to the Pleasant View community.

This new location, which is scheduled to host its grand opening on May 20, will be located at 1738 W 2100 N. Giving the community even more reason to celebrate — those who attend this grand opening event can make the most of the occasion with free cookies from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

To make this location stand out from other Chip Cookies around the state, the shop is offering a delicious opportunity for customers to better savor their visit with the franchise’s first-ever “Cookie Bar.” This new feature will allow visitors at the Pleasant View shop to create their own unique custom cookies.

Bringing this signature franchise to the mouths of northern Utah is a local husband-and-wife duo named Adam and Sarah Boren.

“It’s a complete pleasure to grow our brand with Sarah and Adam,” remarks Chip Cookies Co-Founder, Sarah Wilson, in a news release. “As long-time residents of the Pleasant View area, we feel they are the perfect husband-and-wife duo to help spread the love. I am excited to see the positive impact they’ll make on the Pleasant View community as they begin to serve and connect with the delicious selection of Chip Cookies.”

Chip Cookies has been delivering happiness in the form of gourmet cookies to Utah doorsteps since it was established in 2016. Since then, the brand has exploded in popularity, now offering 11 storefront locations in Utah and Idaho, with others on the way.

In addition, Chip Cookie has been recognized with several awards including City Weekly‘s “Best Cookie” award in 2017 and “Best of State Utah” in 2018, 2020, and 2021.

While they feature weekly rotating flavors, some of their most sought-after selections are the O.G. chocolate chip cookie, sugar chip, and Biscoff chip.

More information on locations and ways to experience Chip Cookies can be found online via their website.