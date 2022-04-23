SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Weekend, Utah! We have a chilly and showery start to Saturday in the Northern half of the state.

Scattered showers remain likely on Saturday, but instead of being statewide like Friday, wet weather will favor the northern two-thirds of the state Saturday. The bulk of this storm will be valley rain and mountain snow, but with cooler air in place, Saturday could see snow levels dropping to the benches along the Wasatch Front. Any accumulations of over a couple of inches will likely be limited to elevations at or above 6500 ft. Don’t be surprised if you catch a wintry mix of rain and snow in some valleys.

Below average temperatures plan to linger for several days including through the weekend. By the end of the weekend our weather will be calming as another pattern shift seems to be looming as a ridge of high pressure sets up shop resulting in dry conditions and warming temperatures early next week.

Bottom line? It’s going to be an active, cooler day statewide with soggy conditions in mountains and valleys, so stay weather aware!

