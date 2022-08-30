SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The 36th Annual Great Salt Lake Chill Affair is back in person this year, hosted by the nonprofit social services agency The Road Home.

The event is back in person for the first time in three years, celebrating cooking, eating, and entertainment as well as aiding in the effort to assist individuals and families experiencing homelessness in Salt Lake County and along the Wasatch Front.

Running since 1986, The Great Salt Lake Chill Affair brings together the community to enjoy good food while raising funds to support The Road Home’s programs and services to help others step out of homelessness.

After two years of hosting the event virtually, this year’s cookoff and gathering will be in-person once again.

“We are so excited to be back in person for one of our favorite events of the year, the Great Salt Chill Affair,” said Michelle Flynn, Executive Director “Getting together to enjoy a delicious bowl of chili while also supporting those who need our help is an easy and fun opportunity to make a difference in our community. We are grateful for the vital support of our fellow chili-lovers and many sponsors who make this night a success year after year.”

The Great Salt Lake Chill Affair will feature contests following categories: Spiciest, Most Original, and People’s Choice. Notable chefs will include kitchen masters from Centerplate Catering, the Grand America Hotel, Intermountain Healthcare, Salt Lake Culinary Education, and Westgate Park City.

Families can also enjoy a supervised children’s play area, a live DJ and a silent auction, with proceeds going to support The Road Home’s mission of helping people overcome homelessness and move home.

The Affair will take place from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31 in Hall 1 of the Salt Palace Convention Center.

To purchase tickets or to volunteer at the event, click here.

If you or someone you know is in need of assistance, click here.