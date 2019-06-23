Children with autism got on a successful flight the never left the runway

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – An airline flight that never left the runway was still considered a successful trip for 34 Utah families Saturday morning.

Delta flight 8241 went from Salt Lake City International Airport to Salt Lake City International Airport but its passengers went a long way in learning about air travel.

This was called “Taking Flight for Autism”, and organizers explain that children on the spectrum can be overwhelmed by the crowds, sights, and sounds of airports and flying.

On Saturday, they got to experience the security checkpoint, boarding and a brief journey around the tarmac before returning right back to gate C2.

Monica Francisco, a mother of one of the children on the flight said, “For my son, he has trouble traveling but for this experience, he actually did good for being on a flight.”

Parents told ABC4 News that the kids loved the movies, video games and of course snacks on the plane. This annual event is organized by the group Families for Autism and Asperger’s standing together (FAAST).

