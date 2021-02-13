Children play ball in the dark, Utah deputy shines light

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A mother shares appreciation towards law enforcement after a Davis County deputy decides to stick around and shine a light onto a dim basketball court as children play, Friday.

On February 12, a West Point mother films her son and others play on a lit basketball court courtesy of a Davis County Sheriff.

“I know when I scroll on Facebook, there is a lot of negativity…So I figured to share this,” the mother explains.”Colt (her son) got invited to hang out with some friends, it started at the house but Colt wanted to play basketball.”

According to the mother as the children geared up and approached the court near their local Jr. high a deputy on scene who seemed initially to be leaving, decided to stay and light up the court instead.

“I thought he was going to turn around and leave, but he didn’t. Instead, he is giving the boys more time to be boys outside,” the mother shares.

In the video shown by the mother, the Davis County Sheriff shines his truck lights onto the court and watches the children play.

“This is what I like to see, this is how we old people, grew up and it is good to see this still happening,” she concludes.

According to the mother another deputy also joined and assisted in lighting the court.

“Community policing happens in many ways. Last night, one of our deputies ensured a few young men in West Point were able to safely play ball,” responds the Davis County Sheriff’s Office. “Huge thanks to one of their moms for capturing this moment and for sharing it with us. Our community is at the heart of everything we do. Thank you for the privilege of serving you.”