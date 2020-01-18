Childcare being offered at the 2020 Silicon Slopes Tech Summit

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – For the first time since being founded, the Silicon Slopes Tech Summit will have corporate-sponsored childcare this year.

It’s a deal negotiated between the tech company Workfront, which has offices in Lehi, and the Utah Child Care Cooperative (UC3) in Salt Lake City.

UC3 works to find childcare solutions for working parents.

“We’re really excited to be the facilitator of this,” said Page Checketts, UC3 Executive Director.

This year’s two-day summit kicks off on January 30 at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City.

“Workfront is a growing company down in Thanksgiving Point, and they just wanted to remove barriers at the summit and also in their workplace,” said Checketts.

To help increase attendance and ease parents childcare concerns, there will be multiple vacancies for parents to register their children.

“Registration opens on Monday the 20th,” said Checketts. “You can drop them off for four hour increments.”

Registration opens for Workfront employees first and then extends to the public.

There are 30 slots per session for children 12 months to eight years old.

“Canny Kids is providing the care,” said Checketts. “They’re out of Draper.”

In a statement, Laura Butler, Workfront’s Senior Vice President of People and Culture said, “This partnership with Utah Childcare Cooperative and Silicon Slopes Tech Summit is just one way we’re able to show our employees and the community-at-large that creating an inclusive environment for working parents, and parents returning to work, is a priority here at Workfront.”

The tech summit is known for attracting tens of thousands of attendees.

