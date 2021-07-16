Child Tax Credit: How much did Utah receive?

(ABC4) – Utah, a state well-known for its large families, may be among the states benefitting the most from the child tax credits hitting bank accounts this summer. And, according to a new report, no other state even comes close to it.
According to the U.S. Treasury Department, the families of nearly 60 million children across the nation will receive $15 billion in the first payments of the advanced child tax credit payments.
Eligible families receive a payment of up to $300 a month for each child under the age of 6 and $250 a month for each child between the age of 6 and 17. These payments are part of the American Rescue Plan, which expanded the Child Tax Credit for 2021 and increased the credit for each child.
Half of the 2021 Child Tax Credit is being sent out by the Internal Revenue Service through the rest of the year, starting in July, in monthly payments. The Treasury Department reports experts have projected the American Rescue Plan will lift more than five million children out of poverty this year, ultimately cutting child poverty by more than half.
Now that the first round of payments has been disbursed, the Treasury Department has provided a state-by-state breakdown on who is receiving these payments.
Based on the latest Census data, there are an estimated 930,000 children under the age of 18 in Utah – nearly one-third of the state’s population. Utahns are, on average, younger than the rest of the U.S. population.
While the Beehive State may be the youngest, it has among the fewest eligible children, ranking 25th in the nation with about 780,000 qualifying youth, coming in between Oregon and Oklahoma. In turn, Utah has one of the lower total payment amounts at $196,032,000.
Yet Utah is receiving the highest average payment amount at $515, largely greater than any other state. Coming in right behind Utah is Idaho, with an average payment of $487. The national average for average payment amount is $431.
Roughly speaking, Utah’s average payment can be broken down into a family having two children between the ages of 6 and 17.
According to the Treasury Department, California has the greatest number of qualifying children at 6,564,000 and total payment amount at $1,621,878,000. You can see the full state-by-state breakdown here.
|State
|# of Qualifying Children
(000s)
|Total Payment Amount
($000s)
|Average Payment Amount
($s)
|All Returns, total
|59,301
|14,886,893
|423
|Alabama
|913
|234,232
|422
|Alaska
|155
|39,088
|468
|Arizona
|1,356
|344,278
|440
|Arkansas
|585
|150,288
|437
|California
|6,564
|1,621,878
|406
|Colorado
|992
|244,566
|420
|Connecticut
|566
|137,474
|391
|Delaware
|169
|42,628
|413
| District of
Columbia
|90
|21,812
|376
|Florida
|3,600
|915,551
|403
|Georgia
|2,054
|520,295
|418
|Hawaii
|257
|65,027
|431
|Idaho
|393
|99,665
|487
|Illinois
|2,200
|547,169
|418
|Indiana
|1,306
|333,251
|445
|Iowa
|618
|156,942
|458
|Kansas
|568
|143,650
|456
|Kentucky
|851
|218,408
|436
|Louisiana
|896
|229,406
|417
|Maine
|215
|54,404
|415
|Maryland
|1,072
|262,332
|401
|Massachusetts
|1,060
|253,118
|385
|Michigan
|1,775
|449,403
|438
|Minnesota
|1,090
|270,372
|449
|Mississippi
|595
|153,666
|417
|Missouri
|1,152
|293,116
|444
|Montana
|198
|50,426
|457
|Nebraska
|404
|102,279
|464
|Nevada
|560
|143,317
|425
|New Hampshire
|216
|53,017
|399
|New Jersey
|1,550
|373,155
|394
|New Mexico
|383
|98,379
|434
|New York
|3,227
|802,249
|407
|North Carolina
|1,881
|476,025
|415
|North Dakota
|154
|38,920
|463
|Ohio
|2,169
|550,840
|436
|Oklahoma
|782
|200,574
|450
|Oregon
|692
|173,227
|425
|Pennsylvania
|2,217
|554,813
|423
|Rhode Island
|173
|43,277
|399
|South Carolina
|945
|241,176
|422
|South Dakota
|184
|46,868
|477
|Tennessee
|1,260
|321,591
|428
|Texas
|5,937
|1,499,988
|434
|Utah
|780
|196,032
|515
|Vermont
|98
|24,767
|410
|Virginia
|1,533
|377,455
|412
|Washington
|1,322
|325,617
|423
|West Virginia
|301
|77,419
|431
|Wisconsin
|1,041
|262,789
|443
|Wyoming
|114
|28,971
|464
|Other areas
|85
|21,701
|481
Utah’s population also impacted how much stimulus funding the state received during the third round earlier this year. The Beehive State ranked among the bottom 20 in terms of funding from the American Rescue Plan, according to a report.
During the first round of stimulus payments, Utah alone refused 10,476 payments, amounting to more than $14.2 million – that is about how much Joe Ingles got in his 2019 1-year contract extension with the Jazz.