Child Tax Credit: How much did Utah receive?

FILE – In this March 3, 2015, file photo, a child is lifted by her parents at a street corner in downtown Seattle. The expansion of a child tax credit helped seal Congress’ approval of the Republican tax overhaul. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

(ABC4) – Utah, a state well-known for its large families, may be among the states benefitting the most from the child tax credits hitting bank accounts this summer. And, according to a new report, no other state even comes close to it.

According to the U.S. Treasury Department, the families of nearly 60 million children across the nation will receive $15 billion in the first payments of the advanced child tax credit payments.

Eligible families receive a payment of up to $300 a month for each child under the age of 6 and $250 a month for each child between the age of 6 and 17. These payments are part of the American Rescue Plan, which expanded the Child Tax Credit for 2021 and increased the credit for each child.

Half of the 2021 Child Tax Credit is being sent out by the Internal Revenue Service through the rest of the year, starting in July, in monthly payments. The Treasury Department reports experts have projected the American Rescue Plan will lift more than five million children out of poverty this year, ultimately cutting child poverty by more than half.

Now that the first round of payments has been disbursed, the Treasury Department has provided a state-by-state breakdown on who is receiving these payments.

Based on the latest Census data, there are an estimated 930,000 children under the age of 18 in Utah – nearly one-third of the state’s population. Utahns are, on average, younger than the rest of the U.S. population.

While the Beehive State may be the youngest, it has among the fewest eligible children, ranking 25th in the nation with about 780,000 qualifying youth, coming in between Oregon and Oklahoma. In turn, Utah has one of the lower total payment amounts at $196,032,000.

Yet Utah is receiving the highest average payment amount at $515, largely greater than any other state. Coming in right behind Utah is Idaho, with an average payment of $487. The national average for average payment amount is $431.

Roughly speaking, Utah’s average payment can be broken down into a family having two children between the ages of 6 and 17.

According to the Treasury Department, California has the greatest number of qualifying children at 6,564,000 and total payment amount at $1,621,878,000. You can see the full state-by-state breakdown here.

State # of Qualifying Children

(000s) Total Payment Amount

($000s) Average Payment Amount

($s) All Returns, total 59,301 14,886,893 423 Alabama 913 234,232 422 Alaska 155 39,088 468 Arizona 1,356 344,278 440 Arkansas 585 150,288 437 California 6,564 1,621,878 406 Colorado 992 244,566 420 Connecticut 566 137,474 391 Delaware 169 42,628 413 District of

Columbia 90 21,812 376 Florida 3,600 915,551 403 Georgia 2,054 520,295 418 Hawaii 257 65,027 431 Idaho 393 99,665 487 Illinois 2,200 547,169 418 Indiana 1,306 333,251 445 Iowa 618 156,942 458 Kansas 568 143,650 456 Kentucky 851 218,408 436 Louisiana 896 229,406 417 Maine 215 54,404 415 Maryland 1,072 262,332 401 Massachusetts 1,060 253,118 385 Michigan 1,775 449,403 438 Minnesota 1,090 270,372 449 Mississippi 595 153,666 417 Missouri 1,152 293,116 444 Montana 198 50,426 457 Nebraska 404 102,279 464 Nevada 560 143,317 425 New Hampshire 216 53,017 399 New Jersey 1,550 373,155 394 New Mexico 383 98,379 434 New York 3,227 802,249 407 North Carolina 1,881 476,025 415 North Dakota 154 38,920 463 Ohio 2,169 550,840 436 Oklahoma 782 200,574 450 Oregon 692 173,227 425 Pennsylvania 2,217 554,813 423 Rhode Island 173 43,277 399 South Carolina 945 241,176 422 South Dakota 184 46,868 477 Tennessee 1,260 321,591 428 Texas 5,937 1,499,988 434 Utah 780 196,032 515 Vermont 98 24,767 410 Virginia 1,533 377,455 412 Washington 1,322 325,617 423 West Virginia 301 77,419 431 Wisconsin 1,041 262,789 443 Wyoming 114 28,971 464 Other areas 85 21,701 481 State-by-state breakdown regard first Child Tax Credit payments (U.S. Treasury Department)

Utah’s population also impacted how much stimulus funding the state received during the third round earlier this year. The Beehive State ranked among the bottom 20 in terms of funding from the American Rescue Plan, according to a report.

During the first round of stimulus payments, Utah alone refused 10,476 payments, amounting to more than $14.2 million – that is about how much Joe Ingles got in his 2019 1-year contract extension with the Jazz.