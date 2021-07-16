Child Tax Credit: How much did Utah receive?

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this March 3, 2015, file photo, a child is lifted by her parents at a street corner in downtown Seattle. The expansion of a child tax credit helped seal Congress’ approval of the Republican tax overhaul. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

(ABC4) – Utah, a state well-known for its large families, may be among the states benefitting the most from the child tax credits hitting bank accounts this summer. And, according to a new report, no other state even comes close to it.

ABC4 Daily News: Get the latest Utah breaking news stories directly to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the free newsletter!

According to the U.S. Treasury Department, the families of nearly 60 million children across the nation will receive $15 billion in the first payments of the advanced child tax credit payments.

Eligible families receive a payment of up to $300 a month for each child under the age of 6 and $250 a month for each child between the age of 6 and 17. These payments are part of the American Rescue Plan, which expanded the Child Tax Credit for 2021 and increased the credit for each child.

Half of the 2021 Child Tax Credit is being sent out by the Internal Revenue Service through the rest of the year, starting in July, in monthly payments. The Treasury Department reports experts have projected the American Rescue Plan will lift more than five million children out of poverty this year, ultimately cutting child poverty by more than half.

Now that the first round of payments has been disbursed, the Treasury Department has provided a state-by-state breakdown on who is receiving these payments.

Based on the latest Census data, there are an estimated 930,000 children under the age of 18 in Utah – nearly one-third of the state’s population. Utahns are, on average, younger than the rest of the U.S. population.

While the Beehive State may be the youngest, it has among the fewest eligible children, ranking 25th in the nation with about 780,000 qualifying youth, coming in between Oregon and Oklahoma. In turn, Utah has one of the lower total payment amounts at $196,032,000.

Yet Utah is receiving the highest average payment amount at $515, largely greater than any other state. Coming in right behind Utah is Idaho, with an average payment of $487. The national average for average payment amount is $431.

Roughly speaking, Utah’s average payment can be broken down into a family having two children between the ages of 6 and 17.

According to the Treasury Department, California has the greatest number of qualifying children at 6,564,000 and total payment amount at $1,621,878,000. You can see the full state-by-state breakdown here.

Story continues below.

State# of Qualifying Children
(000s)		Total Payment Amount
($000s)		Average Payment Amount 
($s)
All Returns, total59,30114,886,893423
  Alabama913234,232422
  Alaska15539,088468
  Arizona1,356344,278440
  Arkansas585150,288437
  California6,5641,621,878406
  Colorado992244,566420
  Connecticut566137,474391
  Delaware16942,628413
  District of
  Columbia		9021,812376
  Florida3,600915,551403
  Georgia2,054520,295418
  Hawaii25765,027431
  Idaho39399,665487
  Illinois2,200547,169418
  Indiana1,306333,251445
  Iowa618156,942458
  Kansas568143,650456
  Kentucky851218,408436
  Louisiana896229,406417
  Maine21554,404415
  Maryland1,072262,332401
  Massachusetts1,060253,118385
  Michigan1,775449,403438
  Minnesota1,090270,372449
  Mississippi595153,666417
  Missouri1,152293,116444
  Montana19850,426457
  Nebraska404102,279464
  Nevada560143,317425
  New Hampshire21653,017399
  New Jersey1,550373,155394
  New Mexico38398,379434
  New York3,227802,249407
  North Carolina1,881476,025415
  North Dakota15438,920463
  Ohio2,169550,840436
  Oklahoma782200,574450
  Oregon692173,227425
  Pennsylvania2,217554,813423
  Rhode Island17343,277399
  South Carolina945241,176422
  South Dakota18446,868477
  Tennessee1,260321,591428
  Texas5,9371,499,988434
  Utah780196,032515
  Vermont9824,767410
  Virginia1,533377,455412
  Washington1,322325,617423
  West Virginia30177,419431
  Wisconsin1,041262,789443
  Wyoming11428,971464
  Other areas8521,701481
State-by-state breakdown regard first Child Tax Credit payments (U.S. Treasury Department)

Utah’s population also impacted how much stimulus funding the state received during the third round earlier this year. The Beehive State ranked among the bottom 20 in terms of funding from the American Rescue Plan, according to a report.

During the first round of stimulus payments, Utah alone refused 10,476 payments, amounting to more than $14.2 million – that is about how much Joe Ingles got in his 2019 1-year contract extension with the Jazz.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files