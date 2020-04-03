Child sickened by THC-infused candy she received from food bank

ROY, Utah (ABC4 News) A child is being treated at a Utah hospital after police said she ate THC-infused candy. THC is the chemical responsible for most of marijuana’s psychological effects.

Roy City police said an 11-year-old girl received the candy at a Utah Food Bank distribution point at Roy Baptist Church Friday.

Sixty-three bags of food were distributed to 63 families that police later confirmed contained “Medicated Nerds” rope candy infused with THC, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Police believe three to four ropes were placed in each bag of food, and each family that picked up a bag received only one bag.

“Once it was determined that the candy was inadvertently placed in the bags being distributed it was removed from the bags that had not yet gone out,” police said.

Police ask that if you picked up a bag of food from the Roy Baptist Church and it contained the candy, you call the police department at 801-629-8221, and an officer will respond to collect it.