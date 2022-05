WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A child was shot in West Valley City Saturday night and is reportedly in critical condition.

Authorities say that the incident occurred around 10 p.m. near 3100 S 4800 W.

West Valley City Police say they responded to reports of shots fired, finding a child with a gunshot wound.

The incident appears to have been an accident, according to authorities.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.