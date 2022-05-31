UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday that it is investigating reports of ritualistic child sexual abuse and trafficking that occurred in Utah County, Juab County, and Sanpete County during the time between 1990 and 2010.

In April 2021, an investigation began into ritualistic child sexual abuse and child sex trafficking that happened in Utah County, deputies say. A portion of those allegations was confirmed.

The allegations are now being investigated by the Utah County Sheriff’s Office in cooperation with other local and federal agencies.

Officials say they are “pleading” with the public and are encouraging victims, or people with knowledge of these crimes, to contact the Utah County Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit, so they can be offered all the assistance possible.

“We understand that there are individuals who have concerns for their safety and/or well-being, who have been silenced,” officials say. “We need your help.”

Anyone with information can contact the Utah County Sheriff’s Office at 801-851-4010.