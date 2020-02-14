Breaking News
Child in critical condition after auto-pedestrian crash. More info to come.

Police: Driver hit, critically injured 5-year-old in Kearns

KEARNS, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police say a child is in critical condition after an auto-pedestrian crash Thursday night.

Unified police said a 5-year-old child was hit by a truck near 5023 W. Longmore Drive in Kearns just after 7 p.m.

Police believe the driver came around a corner, hit the child and drove off. Witness told police the driver appeared to have paused for a few seconds before driving off.

Police report the 5-year-old is in “extremely” critical condition.

Investigators are at the scene, still looking for the person responsible. They’re canvassing the neighborhood looking for any vehicle that matches the description.

The suspect vehicle is described as a light-colored older model pickup truck with a mismatched color driver-side door.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

