Child hospitalized after St. George assault, suspect in custody

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A 10-year-old is recovering after suffering multiple neck lacerations in southern Utah. St. George Police say an investigation is now underway.

At around 11 a.m. Thursday, St. George Police say they received a report of a child who had sustained potentially life-threatening injuries from an assault. Officers quickly responded to the scene at a motel to render aid.

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.

St. George Police say they are processing the scene, speaking with witnesses, and have a suspect in custody. They report this incident was isolated to those involved and there is no threat to the public.

Because this is an investigation, no additional information is available at this time.