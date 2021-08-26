Child hospitalized after St. George assault, suspect in custody

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A 10-year-old is recovering after suffering multiple neck lacerations in southern Utah. St. George Police say an investigation is now underway.

At around 11 a.m. Thursday, St. George Police say they received a report of a child who had sustained potentially life-threatening injuries from an assault. Officers quickly responded to the scene at a motel to render aid.

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.

St. George Police say they are processing the scene, speaking with witnesses, and have a suspect in custody. They report this incident was isolated to those involved and there is no threat to the public.

Because this is an investigation, no additional information is available at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files