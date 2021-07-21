Child found dead inside car in American Fork

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A 9-year-old boy was found dead inside a car in American Fork Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the child was found around 1:30 p.m. in a car parked outside Roost Services, an organization that serves those with intellectual challenges located near 42 North 200 East.

According to the American Fork Police Department, the boy was being taken to the business and was left inside the car by a staff member who was responsible for multiple children.

Paramedics attempted to perform life-saving measures on the boy but he was tragically pronounced dead at the scene

Police say the 9-year-old was inside the car for approximately two hours before he was found. All of the car’s windows were rolled up and the doors were closed.

An investigation is underway to determine if there will be any criminal charges as a result of the boy’s death.

ABC4 has a crew at the scene gathering more information.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.