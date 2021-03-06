Child dies in fatal incident near Spanish Fork, Saturday

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – Crews are currently investigating the scene of a fatal incident involving a young boy, Saturday.

On March 6, Utah County Sheriff’s office was dispatched to the area of 1450 west and 4600 south on reports of a 12-year-boy suffering from significant injuries after falling off a bicycle around 3:32 p.m.

According to Utah County PIO Spencer Cannon, the boy was riding a bicycle with his brother as his father followed behind with a side-by-side towing a trailer. For an unknown reason (at this time) the boy then fell over and was ran over.

Officials say when crews arrived, they found the child in extremely critical condition suffering from serious head injuries.

Life Flight was immediately issued upon discovery but then cancelled as the young boy succumbed to his injuires.

The scene currently remains under investigation.

ABC4 will update as more develops.