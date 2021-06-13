Child dies in tragic ‘moving accident’ in Heber City

HEBER CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Officers identify the victim of a moving incident out of Wasatch County, Sunday.

According to the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, the victim has been identified as 12-year-old Brooklyn Schneider.

Officers state, Schneider was helping her family move from their home in Heber City to a residence in Kamas, when she sustained serious injuries in a moving accident on June 3.

Officials say Schneider then passed away shortly as a result.

It is unknown at this time the details regarding the moving incident.

“Life is precious, and losing each of these wonderful people, especially given their happiness, kindness, and youth is so heartbreaking for their families and the entire community. We recently started summer break. The regular school year is completed and our young people are out in the community working and playing. We want our young people and everyone to be safe, and encourage them to make safety a top priority, especially as they travel and recreate,” shares Wasatch County Sheriff Jared W. Rigby. “I’ve asked the deputies and area law enforcement to strictly enforce laws related to impaired driving, distracted driving, seat belt and safety restraints, and other traffic laws. So, please be understanding as they do their jobs enforcing these laws.”

He adds, “we thank all of our first responders for the work they do, particularly the difficult work of protecting and serving our community when disasters and tragedies occur. Many traffic accidents, medical calls, fires, and other emergencies are tough to work-through both on-scene and long afterward. However, our first responders resolve each emergency with courage and kindness, and genuinely care about each of you as community members. As taught in Brooklyn Schneider’s obituary, one of the best ways to honor loved ones’ who have gone before us is to keep their memories close to heart and to care for and love one another. We encourage youth, education and faith-based groups, businesses, and the entire to community to find ways to work together to care for these families and to protect and keep young people safe in our community.”