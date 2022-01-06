Child and Adult Care Food Program of Utah to administer free meals to those eligible

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah State Board of Education – Child Nutrition Programs, has compiled a list of sponsors of the Child and Adult Care Food Program who will be providing free meals to all children and adults enrolled in any of their institutions. 

All children who are members of the Family Employment Program (FEP), Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Food Distribution Programs on Indian Reservations (FDPIR) households, or who are economically qualified Head Start participants, are automatically eligible to receive free meal benefits. 

Adults who are members of SNAP, FDPIR, or who are SSI or Medicaid participants, are automatically eligible to receive free meal benefits.

All of the meals will be the same, and there will be no discrimination throughout the meal service distribution process. All affiliates of the USDA are forbidden from any discrimination based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability, age, marital status, family/parental status, income derived from a public assistance program, political beliefs, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.

All individuals that either have disabilities or are non-English speakers who will require alternative means of communication or translation to comprehend program information, please contact the responsible Agency or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600, or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. 

To take a look at the full list of sponsors of the Child and Adult Care Food Program, click here

