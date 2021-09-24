Chick-fil-A bringing Autumn Spice Milkshake exclusively to SLC

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The city that drinks the most Chick-fil-A milkshakes in the nation will soon be able to indulge in a new seasonal Autumn Spice Milkshake.

After drinking 1.5 million Chick-fil-A milkshakes last year, the popular chicken chain has chosen Salt Lake City as the sole city in the country to test this tasty treat beginning Sept. 27.

Made with Chick-fil-A “Icedream” dessert, the milkshake concoction will offer hints of cinnamon, cardamom, orange, bits of speculoos cookies, and of course, topped off with the traditional whipped cream and cherry.

“We’re excited to offer guests more menu variety this year, and that includes testing out new fall flavors like the Autumn Spice Milkshake,” says Beth Hefner from the Chick-fil-A Menu Development Team. “Our guests look forward to our seasonal milkshakes every year, and we’re excited to put Salt Lake City’s tastebuds to the test with this delicious blend of rich, autumn-inspired flavors.”

The city’s feedback will determine if the Autumn Spice Milkshake makes its way to other U.S. cities.

This autumn treat will be available for a limited time through Oct. 30, while supplies last.

The city was previously chosen back in March to test out the seasonal Butterscotch Crumble Milkshake.