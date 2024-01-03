OREM, Utah (ABC4) — The Cheesecake Factory is coming to Utah County with a new location opening soon between the Utah Valley University and Brigham Young University campuses.

Construction will begin immediately on the new Cheesecake Factory at the University Place mall located at 575 East University Parkway. According to a press release, the restaurant will be situated next to Dillard’s and Itto Sushi.

“The Cheesecake Factory is very pleased to be opening a restaurant at University Place, allowing us to serve Utah county families and visitors,” said Cheesecake Factory Founder, Chairman and CEO David Overton. “The Cheesecake Factory has enjoyed being part of the greater Salt Lake City area since first opening there in 2007 and we look forward to being part of the community.”

The new Utah County location will be the third Cheesecake Factory in Utah, according to the restaurant’s website. Currently, the “upscale casual” restaurant has two locations along the Wasatch Front, one in the City Creek Mall in downtown Salt Lake City and another in the Fashion Place Mall in Murray.

The restaurant chain is known for its distinctive décor and wide selection of cheesecakes of various creative flavors. The new Orem location will be open seven days a week and will serve lunch, dinner and a weekend brunch.

University Place, which opened in the 1970s, is in the middle of a $500 million revitalization under its current owner and operator, the Woodbury Corporation. senior Vice President of Leasing Danny Woodbury anticipates the Cheesecake Factory to be a welcomed addition to the shopping center.

“When we ask customers at University Place what new restaurant they most want, Cheesecake Factory always tops the list,” said Woodbury. “Woodbury Corporation is thrilled to bring this dynamic restaurant to Utah County and believe it is the perfect complement to our lineup of entertainment, dining and shopping options.”

While construction will begin as soon as possible, there is no timeline for when the restaurant will open for business.