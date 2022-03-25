CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – On a warm spring day it probably feels like the perfect weather to take in a walk or a run. For 15 servicemen and women, they’re doing just that all for a significant cause.

In a test of willpower, endurance, and strength, over a dozen men and women took on a 26.2-mile journey, all in honor of 70,000 men and women who marched over 60 miles during World War II.

In commemoration, thousands of veterans and civilians gather each year in the Bataan Memorial Death March.

At a 5 a.m. start time, these service members were ready to go and tackle the task at hand.

One ambitious runner we spoke with reached the halfway point of the run in less than three hours a few others shortly trickled in to grab a quick drink of water before taking on the last half of the run.

“Just wanted to challenge myself, and show everyone I’m the best,” says Dylan, an army recruiter from the Idaho Falls area.

While the journey presented a physical challenge, for some it was just a great opportunity to check the ruck run off their bucket list, that’s what Zachary Burns of Ogden tells ABC4.

The format on this journey is open to walkers, runners, joggers, or whatever participants feel is most comfortable.

“It’s all in fun and games, we’re taking time out of our time to come and do this, but we have Monday morning, so we have to make sure we’re good and healthy to go back,” says Staff sergeant Nicholas Person.

Staff Sergeant Courtney Hope says the 5 a.m. start time wasn’t easy, but she says it’ll be all worth it at the finish line. And after all, it is International Women’s Month still “I got to represent for all my female soldiers at arms,” says Hope.

Members of the Brent Taylor Foundation who placed flags along the route tell us they are honored to be a part of the ruck run. She says the flags are a great addition for the runners to see as they cross the finish line and in remembering those who made those sacrifices in WWII.