Check your hummus: Salmonella recall affects Utah, 15 other states

(ABC4) – If you have Sabra Classic Hummus in your refrigerator, it may be part of a recent recall.

Sabra Dipping Company says, in partnership with the FDA, they are voluntarily recalling about 2,100 cases of 10-ounce Classic Hummus because it was potentially contaminated with Salmonella. The potential contamination was detected during a routine screening of a single tub by the FDA.

One product is affected by the recall: 10 oz Classic Hummus produced on Friday, February 10, 2021, between the hours of 6 p.m. and midnight with a best by date of April 26.

No other Sabra products are affected by this recall. Here is a photo of the label of the recalled product:

Photo courtesy FDA

The FDA reports the hummus was sold in 16 states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Indiana, Mississippi, Maine, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, New Jersey, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.

No illnesses or complaints have been reported in connection with this recall, according to Sabra.

While the company says it is unlikely you’ll find its Classic Hummus on the shelf, it is possible you have purchased it already. If you have, you are asked to can contact Sabra Consumer Relations at 1-866-265-6761 for additional information Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 Pp.m. EST. You should also return the product to the store you purchased it at, or visit sabrahummusrecall.com to be reimbursed.

According to the FDA, consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours of consumption. Most people recover without treatement.

In rare circumstances, health officials say infection can cause more severe illness and require hospitalization. Older adults, infants, and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop severe illness.