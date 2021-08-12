Check out the ‘largest available home’ on the Utah housing market

Video courtesy Creative Aerial Productions

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – A home for sale on the Utah housing market – deemed the state’s “largest available home” – could be your once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to create your dream residence.

Located on more than an acre of land in Orem, the 27,000 square foot ‘Mansion Square’ estate features 10-foot ceilings, giant picturesque windows, and entertainment areas that will be built to suit.

Options for those entertainment areas include regulation-sized double bowling alleys, a resort-style spa, an indoor saltwater pool with a waterpark-worthy winding slide with a retractable roof for an indoor/outdoor experience, expansive game rooms, and a tennis court.

The home also offers the Wasatch mountain vistas as a stunning backdrop with views from every room.

Here is a slideshow of photos of part of the interior of the home, as well as a view of the exterior.

According to the listing with The Fields Team, there are six bedrooms and eight baths. The home, located in the Old Orchard Estate neighborhood, was built in 2013.

If you have just $3.9 million, the home can be all yours. Visit the listing here for more.

This is not a sponsored post.