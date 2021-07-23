Check out the Days of ’47 Parade route for Pioneer Day 2021

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Pioneer Day events are here and Salt Lake City Police are reminding the community about the road closures and rules surrounding the Days of ’47 Parade.

If you plan on setting up along the route – and have not yet done it – police want you to be aware of these rules:

Please do not block the right-of-way along the sidewalks/roadways.

Please do not park any vehicle on the route after 8 p.m. Thursday or it will be relocated or towed.

No dogs are permitted along the parade route. with the exception of service animals.

Road closures began shortly before 6 a.m. on Friday and will remain in effect until about noon.

Police ask that you avoid the area, and expect delays.

The Pioneer Day Parade is back and @DowntownSLC is already buzzing. Parade starts at 9am. Details on @abc4utah pic.twitter.com/dSGBuh1o8Q — Jerad ABC 4 News (@4Jerad) July 23, 2021

Here is a map of the parade’s route:

In addition to Friday’s parade, multiple races – marathon, half-marathon, 10K, and 5K – are taking place in Salt Lake City.

Traffic will be blocked in many areas throughout the city. For more details on the race routes, click here.