Check it out: The Weinermobile is visiting Salt Lake City

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Let’s be frank – there’s something about a hot dog on wheels we can’t get enough of.
And if you’ve always wanted to see that, here’s your chance. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is visiting Utah this week!
Get Utah’s latest news sent to your inbox! Click here to subscribe to the free ABC4 daily newsletter.
The 27-foot long mobile hot dog will be making stops at Salt Lake City-area Walmarts and offering free, family-friendly events.
Here’s where you can find the Weinermobile:
- Thursday: Walmart on Redwood Road in Taylorsville
- Friday: Walmart on 3800 W in West Jordan
- Saturday: Walmart on 5600 W in West Valley City
- Sunday: Walmart on Hope Avenue in Salt Lake City
You can swing by and take pictures, “meat” the Hotdoggers, and take a peak under the “bun” each day between noon and 5 p.m.
All events will follow CDC guidelines and PPE will be provided. For more details about the Weinermobile, click here.