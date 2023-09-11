SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Have you ever dreamed of starting your own social media channel about making pasta, but, your pasta machine broke, and you think the best camera angles would be obtained from a GoPro camera, but your ex-roommate took yours when they moved last November?

Well, the Salt Lake County Public Library can help. Through the SLCPL Library of Things, you can use your library card to check out – well, things. Lots of things you wouldn’t think a library would carry. Like, a pasta maker. And a GoPro. And even a Chromebook.

The information site asks library patrons, “Why buy when you can borrow?” It boasts that Salt Lake County residents can borrow useful things for their homes, projects, and adventures with the library’s collection of items.

The items combined with books from the library could just make you the next famous social media pasta chef or help you find the next planet in our solar system. The showcase of items is varied and looks to be expanding.

Adults with library accounts in good standing can check out items such as Chromebooks, GoPro Cameras, portable hotspots, Launchpad Tablets, Kid’s Nature Kits, Storytime Kits, memory preservation equipment, telescopes, and yes, pasta makers. Through a partnership with SLCO Health Department, they also have a limited number of blood pressure monitors available.

Things to keep in mind when browsing the Library of Things: