LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – Got gas?

Well if not, you’re in luck because a local gas station is providing some throwback prices so you can fill up your tank for cheap.

In a partnership with Americans For Prosperity, the All About Food & Fuel gas station in Lehi (1750 W Main St) will be reducing its gas prices to just $2.38, the national average in mid-January of 2021.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Utahns can fill up their tank joined by Congressman John Curtis, who will be discussing legislation aimed at reducing gas prices, a statement to ABC4 says.

However, only unleaded gas will be provided for the event and it is on a first come first served basis. RVs are also not eligible for the event.

According to Americans For Prosperity, gas prices increased 10.5 percent from January 2021 to April 2022, costing the average American household $569 last month alone.

Utah’s state inflation currently sits at 13.5%, which AFP says is costing Utah families $800 more a month and $9603 a year.

