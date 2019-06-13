WVCPD says shooting suspect is a juvenile

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Police are looking for a man accused of shooting at a group of men inside a BMW.

It all started in West Valley City near 2500 Lake Crest Drive around 10 a.m.

Witnesses told police after the man fired at the car, the driver sped off. Police responded to search for the vehicle and the gunman.

Shortly after, an officer spotted the BMW involved on Redwood Road and attempted to pull it over, but officials say the driver didn’t stop.

The officer started chasing after the vehicle. The chase came stop near 1800 South Redwood after the BMW’s tire blew.

Bullet holes can be seen on the car the officers were chasing.

Police say one of the four men inside the car had a bullet wound to his bottom.

The other three people inside the BMW are currently in police custody. Police said the gunman who remains at-large is a juvenile.

Police also said they are looking for a white 2000 Mercedes ML3 with plate number OD5RR.