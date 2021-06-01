Charges announced against gang-related drug trafficking organization in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Investigators have announced charges against a gang-related drug trafficking organization in Utah on Tuesday.

Authorities say this organization has ties to a new, and more dangerous, cartel. Charges were announced against dozens involved. This comes after a joint investigation between state and federal officials.

In late May, a federal grand jury granted a 27-defendant, 34-count indictment, charging 27 individuals associated with a gang for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl, and heroin across the Wasatch Front.

The investigation began in September 2020. Over 42 pounds of methamphetamine, seven pounds of heroin, 5,000 fentanyl pills, 71 grams of fentanyl power, 15 firearms, and more than $25,000 were seized during the investigation.

Representatives from the U.S. Attorney’s Office; Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF); Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA); the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office; and the IRS participated in the Tuesday press conference.

