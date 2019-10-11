Charges: Man ‘lost control’ before lighting victim on fire

MURRAY (ABC4 News) – A Utah man faces assault charges after police said he lit another man on fire in August.

Israel Santillan Flores, 35, was charged with one count of aggravated assault, a second-degree felony.

On August 30, 2019, Murray police responded to the Maverik gas station near 4850 S. Galleria Drive on the report of an aggravated assault.

According to a probable cause statement, when officers arrived, they encountered a man in an ambulance who “had burns over a large portion of his body.”

The burn victim was unable to speak, so medical personnel directed officers to another man nearby who had been cleared as not needing treatment.

According to documents, that man was identified as Flores. Officers noted that “the hair on his head and arms was singed.”

Documents state Flores told police he picked the victim up at the homeless shelter in downtown Salt Lake and bought methamphetamine with the intention of consuming it with the victim.

According to Flores’ account, he parked his van on Galleria Drive, they consumed the meth, and then he propositioned the victim.

When he declined, “Flores lost control and grabbed a nearby sports-drink container that was filled with gasoline,” threw it on him and lit him on fire.

In the victim’s statement to police, he said after Flores lit him on fire, he “clapped his hands and laughed.”

