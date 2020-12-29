Charges filed in connection with fatal Christmas morning shooting in Riverdale

RIVERDALE, Utah (ABC4) – Charges have been filed against two people in connection to a fatal Christmas morning shooting in Riverdale.

Officers arrived on the scene near 5100 South 1050 West in Riverdale around 3:20 a.m. for reports of shots fired on Friday. According to Riverdale Police Chief Scott Brenkman, when Riverdale Police and Weber County Sheriff’s Officers arrived at one of the homes, a critically injured man and woman were discovered.

The man, later identified as 36-year-old Trevor Anthony Martin, was then rushed to an area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The 42-year-old woman was critically injured and hospitalized.

Riverdale Police arrested 31-year-old Brittany Rogers and a 16-year-old male in connection with the shooting.

Rogers is now facing charges of murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, obstruction of justice, and aggravated assault. According to the probable cause statement, Rogers transported the two other suspects in the incident to the Riverdale home and transported them away from the scene.

The teenager, identified as Rayburn Bennett of West Valley City, has been charged with aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, and obstructing justice. All five charges have a gang enhancement.

According to the probable cause, Bennett admitted to entering the victims’ residence with the intent to commit a robbery. He also told authorities that he shot both Martin and the unidentified woman.

Bennett and Rayburn both admitted that evidence such as their clothing was destroyed after the incident.

Police were also searching for a third suspect over the weekend, 31-year-old Liam Hughes Tonneson Gale. He is listed as a co-defendant in the cases against Bennett and Rayburn.

No other details are available at this time. ABC4 will continue to provide updates as they become available.