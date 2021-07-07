Charges filed in 2020 Millcreek homicide of Linda Nemelka

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – Charges have been filed in the 2020 homicide of 57-year-old Linda Nemelka of Murray.

In mid-March, Nemelka was found inside a car in Millcreek with gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but she later died of her injuries.

At the time, Unified Police had no leads in the case. Four months later, police offered a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in Nemelka’s death.

Now, almost a year and a half after her death, Unified Police have announced charges against two people.

Following an extensive investigation, Unified Police say charges have been filed against 24-year-old James Dekota Brunson and 23-year-old Anika Thorpe.

Brunson and Thorpe were taken into custody on numerous charges including possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, theft of a firearm, use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers say they responded to a theft in Orem. Upon arrival, Thorpe and Brunson were found at the home when a bag of firearms and ammunition were stolen.

Two 20 gag shotguns, three handguns, two .22 rifles, and an AR-15 assault rifle were stolen. Both Thorpe and Brunson allegedly fled to a vehicle later identified as stolen out of American Fork.

Police say they left the scene and made their way to Salt Lake City. After a search warrant was obtained, officers were able to locate the suspects in West Jordan.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.