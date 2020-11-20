Charges filed against host of large Halloween party in Lehi

LEHI, Utah (ABC4 News)- Charges have been filed against the host of a large Halloween party that was held in Lehi.

According to the Lehi City Police Department, police responded to a nuisance complaint at a commercial building in Lehi on Halloween night.

The event took place during Gov. Herbert’s health order, which only permits social gatherings of people within a person’s own household.

LCPD said that officers arrived on scene and shut down the party without incident.

According to charging documents, Scott Brown, 19, of Lehi, was charged with disorderly conduct, causing a public nuisance, failure to monitor fire alarms, and a health order violation.

The owner of the building where the party took place was also charged with a nuisance violation, a fire code violation, and a health order violation.

Other large Halloween parties caught the attention of police that evening, including a rave called “The protest on Halloween” at the Knolls, which thousands of people attended.

